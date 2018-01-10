UDF robbed in Mt Lookout - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

UDF robbed in Mt Lookout

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
MOUNT LOOKOUT (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police said they searched overnight for a suspect in a convenience store robbery in Mt. Lookout.

Officers responded to United Dairy Farmers on Linwood Avenue about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The suspect fled the store with cash, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Further details were not released.

