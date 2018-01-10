Police: Man attacked roommate with ax

A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.Full Story >
A Vermilion Parish middle school teacher was removed and subsequently arrested after speaking out during a school board meeting Monday night. The actions have sparked international outrage on social media and have inspired alleged death threats against members of the school board.Full Story >
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."Full Story >
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."Full Story >
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.Full Story >
Organizers at Billy Earl Dade Middle School were afraid that there wouldn’t be enough male role models for the 150 boys who had signed up for a “Breakfast With Dads” mentoring program.Full Story >
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.Full Story >
A local recreational basketball team is now at the center of an investigation launched by the Cincinnati NAACP.Full Story >
The teacher asked school board members why the superintendent received a raise. She was arrested shortly after.Full Story >
The teacher asked school board members why the superintendent received a raise. She was arrested shortly after.Full Story >