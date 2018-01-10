Police: Man attacked roommate with ax

A 47-year-old Mount Airy man is accused of attacking his roommate with an ax and then biting him.

Shawn West will face a judge at 9 a.m. Wednesday. He is held without bond at the Hamilton County jail on one count of felonious assault.

The bizarre attack occurred Friday in the 5500 block of Colerain Avenue, court records show.

West ended an argument with his roommate by picked up the ax and charging at him, Cincinnati police wrote in a sworn statement.

He hitting hit his roommate in the head and neck and then bit him on the face, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.

The extent of the victim's injuries were not disclosed in court records.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday morning.

