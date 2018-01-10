No Senate run for Butler County sheriff

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones talks with the lunch crowd at New Life Mission, a soup kitchen in Hamilton he donated $5,000 to late last year. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

Dines at Hyde's Restaurant in Hamilton talk to Sheriff Richard Jones in July 2016. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones in his office during an interview in July 2016. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones grabs a doughnut in the kitchen at New Life Mission in November 2016. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Edwards Baker)

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says he is not running for U.S. Senate.

"I have my dream job as sheriff," Jones told FOX19 NOW early Wednesday.

"I would have beat anyone being considered for senator, but I am more effective here than in Washington D.C."

Jones was talked about as a potential contender for the U.S. Senate race Friday after Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel abruptly dropped out due to his wife's health.

It's not clear now who will replace him on the Republican ticket by the Feb. 7 filing deadline.

Mandel was seen as the front-runner to try to unseat Democrat U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown.

No-nonsense and blunt, Jones, 64, is widely popular with voters in Butler County, easily winning his last election with more than 72 percent of the vote.

The cigar-smoking and Stetson-clad law enforcement veteran has drawn controversy and national attention with his stance on immigration, Narcan and standing for the National Anthem.

Jones also has a compassionate side and opens the lobby at the sheriff's office/jail nightly during the winter for the homeless when the temperature drops below freezing.

Late last year, he gave $5,000 from his campaign fund to a financially struggling Hamilton soup kitchen after seeing a story about it on FOX19 NOW.

New Life Mission on Henry Street immediately used the money to pay the Duke Energy bill just days before the power was scheduled to be cut off.

Related story:

Butler sheriff appeals to public to keep struggling soup kitchen open

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.