Ohio Lt. Gov. Taylor introduce P&G exec as her running mate

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Republican candidate for Ohio governor has introduced a veteran Procter & Gamble Co. executive with links to social-conservative causes as her running mate.

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor's chose Nathan Estruth (ES'-trooth), the CEO of a plastics processing technology company that is a wholly owned P&G subsidiary. The 50-year-old Estruth said Wednesday he's retiring from the Cincinnati-based consumer products maker after nearly 27 years.

Estruth earlier helped lead P&G's new-business division that introduced Tide-branded dry cleaners and Mr. Clean-branded car washes. He's been active with groups opposed to same-sex marriage and abortion.

Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says Ohio can't afford leaders who attack fellow Ohioans.

On the Democratic side, former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray made it official Wednesday in Akron: former congresswoman Betty Sutton is joining his ticket.

