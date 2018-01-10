Man indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend's baby

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man suspected of killing his girlfriend's 11-month-old son who was found unresponsive in a bathtub has been indicted on charges including aggravated murder.

A grand jury on Tuesday also charged 30-year-old Eric Mathis, of Toledo, with felonious assault and child-endangering.

The jailed man previously said he will hire a lawyer, but available court records didn't indicate Wednesday whether he has done so. The Blade reports that Mathis could face up to life in prison if he's convicted.

Toledo police say the baby, Nehemiah Wright, was found face down in a bathtub and was pronounced dead at a hospital on New Year's Day. Authorities say an autopsy showed it wasn't a drowning but that the boy died of blunt force trauma injuries to the abdomen.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.