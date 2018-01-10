Boy dies from flu as Ohio hospitals report increase in cases

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Health officials say a 4-year-old boy from southwest Ohio has died from the flu in what is shaping up to be one of the most severe flu seasons in recent years.
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office said Wednesday that Jonah Rieben, of Clayton, died Jan. 6 at a hospital. The office didn't release other details.
It's the first flu death reported by the state since flu season started in October. In Ohio, adult deaths believed to be associated with the flu aren't required to be reported to public health agencies.
The state does track flu-associated hospitalizations, which are rising. The state has seen over 3,800 flu-associated hospitalizations this season. Officials say 1,750 of those were during the first week of January.
Flu cases typically peak between December and February.
