1-year-old boy becomes 2nd Ohio pediatric flu death

2,104 flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported this flu season, compared with 369 during this same time last year (File)

The Ohio Department of Health says another child, a 1-year-old boy from Lucas County, has died from the flu.

This marks the second pediatric flu death of the 2017 to 2018 flu season.

on Saturday, a 4-year-old boy in Montgomery County also died after being hospitalized with the flu, according to Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County.

“It is a tragedy anytime a loved one is lost and we extend our condolences to the family and friends who are affected,” said Dr. Michael Dohn, Medical Director, for Public Health.

Last flu season Ohio saw seven pediatric deaths.

Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that everyone six months old and older get a flu shot. Public Health says it's not too late to get vaccinated, flu season lasts until the end of spring.

“No parent should ever have to suffer the loss of a child to the flu. Our hearts go out the family,” says Jon Woltmann, MD, infectious disease department at Dayton Children’s Hospital. “We encourage parents to get their children vaccinated to not only protect them, but children who are not able to get the vaccine due to underlying health conditions.”

Department of Health officials say that while the flu vaccine can vary in how well it works, people who still get sick may have milder symptoms.

To protect yourself against the flu, Public Health recommends avoiding close contact with sick people, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Public Health also says to cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands often (with soap and water), and clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with flu viruses.

Public Health says those with the flu should stay home for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone.

