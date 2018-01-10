Judge dismisses lawsuit over makeup of retirement board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A judge has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's reorganization of the Kentucky Retirement Systems board.
The Courier-Journal reports Judge Phillip Shepherd ruled Monday that the challenge is moot because the General Assembly passed a bill last year affirming Bevin's 2016 order that restructured the board.
Former board chairman Thomas Elliott, who was appointed by former Gov. Steve Beshear, filed the lawsuit after Bevin issued an executive order removing him from the panel.
When Elliott initially ignored the order, Bevin ordered state troopers to arrest him if he tried to participate in a meeting.
Though Shepherd ruled in favor of Bevin, he scolded him for the tactics, describing them as "wholly unjustified ... rash and unprecedented."
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
