House panel advances bill to help police track pawned items

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's pawnbrokers would have to submit their transactions to a database accessible by police under a bill that has won initial approval from a legislative committee.
The bill was endorsed by law enforcement officials Wednesday as it cleared the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.
Information submitted by pawnbrokers would include the dates and amounts of any transaction, the identification of a seller and a full description of the property. Pawnbrokers would have to hold any pawned items for at least 12 days before reselling the merchandise.
Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman says the database would be an important tool for police to track down stolen merchandise.
Rep. Kim King says her bill is needed to clear up a patchwork of local ordinances dealing with reporting by pawnbrokers.
The legislation is House Bill 74.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
