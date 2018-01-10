Cold snap exposes cracks in upkeep of timeworn schools

By DAVID McFADDEN and CAROLYN THOMPSON
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) - The recent spell of cold weather has exposed the poor state of school buildings in many big-city districts.
Among the hardest hit was Baltimore, where the failure of heating systems closed dozens of schools after children were left shivering in frigid classrooms.
Schools were challenged in other cities affected by the cold snap, including Philadelphia and Bridgeport, Connecticut. Pipes burst, heating units froze and other pieces of decades-old infrastructure gave out under the strain of record-breaking cold.
In Baltimore, six schools were still closed early this week, down from 60 at the height of the district's heating crisis.
Images circulated on social media last week of Baltimore students bundled up in winter jackets in their classrooms and rubbing their hands together for warmth.
