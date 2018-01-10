City adopts anti-discrimination law protecting LGBT rights

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky city has become the ninth to adopt an anti-discrimination ordinance that protects the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender residents.
News outlets report the Paducah City Commission voted 4-1 Tuesday to repeal and replace the code governing the operations of the Paducah Human Rights Commission.
The measure expands discrimination protection categories to include age, sexual orientation and gender identification, and prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.
Opponents of the ordinance expressed concern that it would interfere with citizens' exercise of religious beliefs. The lone dissenting commissioner, Richard Abraham, attempted to add an amendment granting business owners exceptions on a religious basis, but that failed. The ordinance does exempt religious charities and organizations.
The ordinance's proponents say it promotes fairness and would be good for attracting business.
