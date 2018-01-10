Kroger celebrating Fiona's birthday with flower and cookie deal

The temperatures are chilly but hearts are melting this month ahead of Cincinnati's famous baby hippo's first birthday.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden will celebrate Fiona's birthday later this month, but you can get your party supplies early.

Kroger officials announced they too are honoring the birthday girl with a floral bouquet and Busken cookie.

The Fiona Birthday bouquet has purple irises and lilies with a picture tag of the four-legged phenom and $1 of every bouquet sold will go to support the zoo.

Kroger also says they are selling single-packaged Busken cookies with Fiona pictures on them with .50 cents going to the zoo.

The bouquet and cookie will be sold beginning Jan. 17 and will be available while supplies last.

