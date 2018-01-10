Robert De Niro blasts Trump in expletive-filled tirade

Robert De Niro launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief at the National Board of Review gala. (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

(RNN) – Robert De Niro clearly isn’t a fan of President Donald Trump.

In New York Tuesday night, the two-time Oscar winner launched into a colorful tirade against the commander in chief while introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review gala.

“This (expletive) idiot is the president. It’s the Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a (expletive) fool,” De Niro said. “The baby-in-chief -- the Jerk-off-in-chief I call him.”

New York Times culture writer Sopan Deb included a transcript of the introduction in a tweet.

Streep was being honored as best actress for her role in “The Post.” The movie portrays journalists from The Washington Post and The New York Times, who published the Pentagon Papers. They revealed the covert involvement of the United States during the Vietnam War.

This isn't the first time De Niro has lashed out against Trump. The actor also did it in a video released during the 2016 presidential campaign.

De Niro may have been blunter than usual. Unlike the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, the National Board of Review gala isn’t televised.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.