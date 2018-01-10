Police looking for gas station robbery suspects

Cincinnati police are looking for two people accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint in December.

Greater Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers says the robbery happened at the Speedway Gas Station at 124 E. Galbraith Rod. on Dec. 30.

Police say the two suspects walked into the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of money, while one suspect had a pistol.

Police released surveillance photos of the two people and are asking anyone with information to call crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

