Authorities let fire from Indiana I-65 crash to burn out

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say they're letting a fire from a crash that has closed Interstate 65 in southern Indiana to burn itself out.

The crash involving three semitrailers occurred about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday about 40 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. It had the interstate closed in both directions 10 hours later.

Trooper Seth Davidson says one of the trucks was carrying four types of hazardous materials that spilled and mixed.

Television video footage showed black smoke billowing from the fire involving at least one of the rigs.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Duane Davis tells The (Columbus) Republic that nearby residents have been evacuated until air monitoring shows it's safe for them to return.

Davis says the fire has damaged the interstate pavement.

Police say the crash injured one person.

