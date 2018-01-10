Injury to keep WR A.J. Green from playing in 7th consecutive Pro Bowl

Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green has decided not to participate in the 2018 Pro Bowl due to an undisclosed injury.

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton will replace Green in the game, which is to be held Jan. 28.

Green didn’t miss a single game in the 2017 season while posting 75 catches for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns. He wasn’t listed on the injury report in the final week of the season and played all four quarters of the Bengals’ 31-27 win in Baltimore to end the season.

Green is the first wide receiver in the modern era (since the 1970 merger) to be selected to the Pro Bowl in the first seven years of his NFL career.

Green has surprised 1,000 yards in all but one of his seasons in the league. In 2016, he caught 66 passes for 964 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive tackle Geno Atkins is still slated to represent the Bengals and AFC on defense.

