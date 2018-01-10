Game Boy returning to stores

Hyperkin plans to release the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo. (Source: Pixaby)

(RNN) - It may be time to blow into your classic Pokemon and Super Mario Game Boy cartridges again. Another childhood Nintendo classic is headed back to stores.

Hyperkin, a video game peripheral manufacturer, debuted the undecidedly-titled “Ultra Game Boy,” a remake of the Game Boy Classic at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week, said entertainment company Uproxx on Wednesday.

Hyperkin plans to release its version of the classic handheld this summer for less than $100, according to Gizmodo.

The aluminum-built remake will include a six-hour battery, a USB-C port for charging, and stereo speakers.

The final version will also include a new backlit LCD display which can be turned off for an authentic Game Boy experience, according to Gizmodo.

The game will be able to play classic Game Boy games, and possibly even Game Boy Color titles.

The remake follows other popular Nintendo reissues like the NES Classic and the SNES Classic which have become best-sellers.

