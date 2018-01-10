Charge: Man stole personal data, recorded minors having sex

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a computer hacker in Ohio spied on people, companies and even a police department, sometimes using cameras and microphones of compromised computers to record young people having sex without their knowledge.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland said Wednesday that 28-year-old North Royalton resident Phillip Durachinsky also hacked his way into schools and a U.S. Department of Energy subsidiary. The alleged crimes occurred from 2003 until early 2017.
Durachinsky is charged with computer fraud, wiretapping and child pornography production.
Prosecutors say he recorded those he spied on, collecting thousands of images. He's also accused of accessing people's tax, medical and banking records.
The federal indictment says Durachinsky recorded minors having sex over a five-year period.
Durachinsky's attorney couldn't be reached immediately for comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer looks back at covering the 1982 Freezer Bowl.Full Story >
Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer looks back at covering the 1982 Freezer Bowl.Full Story >
Tom Luken, a former U.S. congressman and mayor of Cincinnati, has died at 92.Full Story >
Tom Luken, a former U.S. congressman and mayor of Cincinnati, has died at 92.Full Story >
According to The New York Times, Cincinnati is one of their "52 Places to Go in 2018."Full Story >
According to The New York Times, Cincinnati is one of their "52 Places to Go in 2018."Full Story >
A Kings Local School District board member has resigned amid controversy surrounding recreational basketball jerseys.Full Story >
A Kings Local School District board member has resigned amid controversy surrounding recreational basketball jerseys.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >