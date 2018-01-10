A quick breakdown of this year's Reds schedule, summer weekend games

The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."Full Story >
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."Full Story >
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.Full Story >
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.Full Story >
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.Full Story >
Authorities have arrested a Lowcountry middle school teacher accused of soliciting a minor and criminal sexual conduct.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >