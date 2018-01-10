A quick breakdown of this year's Reds schedule, summer weekend games

The MLB schedule has been released.

Great American Ballpark looks like it will be the place to be in June, with three weekend series scheduled against division rivals. The Reds are on the road for Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, unfortunately, but will host the White Sox for a night game on the 4th of July.

Below is a quick breakdown of the schedule:

Opening Day

The Reds open up at home with a series against the Nationals, beginning Thursday, March 29. The Annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will not be held on this day, however.

Easter Weekend

The Reds finish up their series with the Nationals on Easter Sunday/April Fool's Day.

That next Monday, April 2, the Reds host the Cubs for a 4:10 p.m. game. The Opening Day Parade has been scheduled for this day.

Memorial Day Weekend

The Reds will be in Colorado/Arizona.

June

There are a few good weekend NL Central showdowns at Great American Ballpark in June.

Weekend of June 8: the Cardinals are in town that Friday night, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon.

Weekend of June 21: the Cubs are in town that Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon.

Weekend of June 28: the Brewers are in town that Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday evening, and Sunday afternoon.

July 4

The Reds host the Chicago White Sox at GABP. First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m.

Flee to the Cleve

The Reds are in Cleveland for three night games July 9, July 10, and July 11.

Rest of July

The Pirates, Cardinals, and Phillies are in town for a mammoth homestand beginning Friday, July 20 and ending Sunday, July 29.

Battle for Ohio, Pt. 2

The Indians come to town for three consecutive night games beginning Monday, Aug. 13.

Labor Day/early Sept.

The Reds are in Pittsburgh during Labor Day Weekend.

The Dodgers are in town for a three-game series beginning Monday, Sept. 10

Last week of the season at GABP

The Reds have a couple of games against Kansas City (Sept. 25, Sept. 26) before hosting the Pirates for their final three games of the regular season. The Buccos are in town that Friday night (Sept. 28) Saturday evening, and Sunday evening.

