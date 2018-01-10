Kentucky Senate OKs proposal to boost crime victims' rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate has endorsed a proposal to award constitutional protections for crime victims, giving them a greater voice during their assailants' criminal proceedings.

Senators voted 34-1 Wednesday to pass the proposed constitutional amendment, wrapping up fast-track action. The vote came on the same day a woman told a Senate panel she felt powerless when her assailants' rape charge was reduced to misdemeanor assault without her knowledge.

The proposed ballot measure goes to the House. If it passes that chamber, it would be put before Kentucky voters in this November's election.

Known as Marsy's Law, the proposal would increase the rights of victims and their families. Those guarantees would include the right to notice of court proceedings and the right to be heard at pleas and other proceedings.

The legislation is Senate Bill 3.

