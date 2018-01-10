Pup the pit bull survives house fire, reunites with owner

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KCRG/CNN) – A fire gutted a duplex in eastern Iowa.

For a while, firefighters weren’t sure if everyone made it out alive.

"We have one male unaccounted for," a radio message to dispatch said.

The missing man was soon found, but no one knew where Pup the pit bull was.

Many in the neighborhood thought for sure that the dog had died.

"I ran around back, kicked the basement window open for the dog,” said neighbor Brandon Lee. “He usually stays in the basement. I yelled for the dog but I didn't see him."

Then, they heard barking. Was it Pup?

A firefighter ran to pick the dog up. There was a sigh of relief.

"The dog just came out,” one of the neighborhood boys said. “The dog's alive. That’s all we were thinking."

Then came the emotional reunion. The owner reunited with the dog she thought she'd lost.

Their faces met and touched. They both looked relieved.

