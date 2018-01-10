Pup the pit bull survives house fire, reunites with owner

Some claim the gay pride flag divides students. But others say it makes them feel included.Full Story >
Some claim the gay pride flag divides students. But others say it makes them feel included.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.Full Story >
The report is the first from Congress to detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies, and it wastes no time in calling out Trump personally for what it describes as a failure to respond to Russia's mounting destabilization activities.Full Story >
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.Full Story >
South Korea's president says he'll push for more talks and cooperation with North Korea to resolve the nuclear standoff.Full Story >
A fire destroys a Cedar Rapids home. A family pet feared dead is found safe and sound.Full Story >
A fire destroys a Cedar Rapids home. A family pet feared dead is found safe and sound.Full Story >