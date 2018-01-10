NYT names Cincinnati to another top travel destination list

We aren't even a full month into 2018, but many are already planning their vacations for the year.

If you can't afford a big-budget trip this year, how does a stay-cation sound? According to The New York Times, Cincinnati is one of their "52 Places to Go in 2018."

So what makes The Queen City such an appealing destination?

The Times says it's all about the arts, crediting Cincinnati's three new theaters. Music Hall, Ensemble Theater Cincinnati, and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company caught their eye.

The Times also lists the Over-the-Rhine district as a top spot in the city.

The area is popular for their microbreweries, farm-to-table restaurants, and a streetcar linking it to downtown.

Cincinnati comes in at number eight on the list, joining international destinations like the Caribbean and Basilicata, Italy, along with U.S. cities like New Orleans and Baltimore.

Last week, The Times listed Cincinnati as a top bargain destination for 2018.

