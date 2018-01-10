Federal authorities: Judge in Ohio charged with fraud

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a judge in northeast Ohio accused of stealing at least $96,200 from a former client has been charged in federal court.
Federal authorities say Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo been charged with counts including fraud and making false statements to law enforcement. She presides over a Mahoning County court in Sebring.
Court documents allege she stole cash that was in a client's home when that client died in 2016.
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday disqualified her from acting as a judge while the case continues. A statement by county court officials say the charges pertain to alleged actions taken in her private law practice.
Messages could not be left at her office Wednesday. No public home telephone listing could be found.
Court records don't show an attorney for Vettori-Caraballo.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
