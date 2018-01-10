Kentucky House changes course on ex-speaker investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has voted to disband a special committee that was formed to investigate a sexual harassment settlement secretly signed by the Republican ex-House speaker.

House members voted 90-0 on Wednesday to repeal a rule that authorized forming the special bipartisan committee to investigate the deal signed by Jeff Hoover. The committee quickly voted itself out of existence.

Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne says the Hoover investigation now shifts to the state's Legislative Ethics Commission.

Eight Republican House members had filed formal disciplinary charges against Hoover and asked the special committee to recommend that the House expel him.

Hoover has acknowledged he sent inappropriate but consensual text messages to a woman who once worked for the House Republican Caucus. He resigned as speaker but remains a House member.

This version corrects the name of Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.