Tom Luken, former Cincinnati mayor, Congressman dead at 92

Tom Luken, a former U.S. congressman and mayor of Cincinnati, has died at 92.

Luken was born in Cincinnati in July 1925. After graduating from Purcell High in 1942, he attended Xavier University, Bowling Green State University, and then NKU's Chase College of Law.

Luken served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1943-1945 with a rank of first lieutenant.

In between stints as a Cincinnati City Councilmember, Luken served as mayor of Cincinnati from 1971-1972.

In 1974, he was elected as a Democrat to the 93rd Congress, by special election, to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of U.S. Rep. William J. Keating. He was later elected to the 95th Congress -- and six succeeding Congresses -- in Jan. 1977.

