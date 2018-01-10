Cincinnati property tax hike will go toward Western Hills Viaduct replacement

There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.Full Story >
There is a growing national spotlight on a Memphis pastor after revelations he had sexual contact with a high school girl 20 years ago.Full Story >
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.Full Story >
Lott detailed what he called an "almost" domestic murder-suicide during a news conference on Wednesday.Full Story >
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."Full Story >
The autopsy states Parsons' cause of death was "homicidal violence of undetermined means." The coroner wrote "we cannot exclude the possibility of a terminal blunt force injury, suffocation or strangulation."Full Story >
Gadsden police have arrested a fourth teenager in the murder of an 18-year-old on Thursday night.Full Story >
Gadsden police have arrested a fourth teenager in the murder of an 18-year-old on Thursday night.Full Story >