Cincinnati property tax hike will go toward Western Hills Viaduct replacement

Cincinnati residents will soon have to pay more in property taxes.

The plan, passed by City Council on Wednesday, will cost the owner of a $100,000 dollar home about $31 extra each year.

It will raise an extra $7 million each year, which will be used to fund the replacement of the Western Hills Viaduct and facilities for firefighters.

