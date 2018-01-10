Moms, medical professionals bake chocolate 'CHIP' cookies in call for action

A group of moms from Avondale and Price Hill were joined by Children's Hospital medical professionals Wednesday to call on local representatives in Congress to take action.

They baked chocolate chip cookies to raise awareness about the "CHIP" program, which provides affordable health insurance for working families. Funding for the program expired back in September.

Though a short-term measure will keep it going until March, a doctor that spoke with FOX19 NOW says if action isn't taken soon families in the Tri-State will be impacted.

"So we're here as doctors from Cincinnati Children's, as healthcare professionals in the community, and family members and friends here in the neighborhoods that we care for, to let folks know that the CHIP program is expired. To let our Congress people know that it's time that the program is renewed and that we're standing up for children and families in our city," said Dr. Ray Bignall, with Cincinnati Children's.

Congress is now looking into ways to pay for the program, which costs the federal government about $14.5 billion each year.

As for those cookies -- those will be sent to the local offices of Steve Chabot and Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman.

