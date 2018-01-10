2 arrested in murder of 9-year-old girl nearly one year later

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson nearly one year after her death.

The girl and her father were shot in a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue on Jan. 18, 2017.

Azuriah Hoskins Jr., 18, and 19-year-old Ke'von Smith were arrested and charged on Wednesday.

"Due to the hard work and diligence of our investigator's, as well as a continuing cooperative effort with the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, this case was brought to a successful resolution," Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a news release.

Alex Thompson said he was shot four times while trying to protect his daughter who the family calls “Sissy.”

One of his other children answered the door last Wednesday when he said three to four people came barging in when she tried to close it.

@CincyPD Homicide Unit Press Release: Arrests made in the investigation into the murder of Alexandrea Thompson. pic.twitter.com/sCrKckVDot — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) January 11, 2018

“My daughter said they asked her for weed and money... and I don’t sell drugs,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he was upstairs in the house filling out job applications and began playing a video game as he heard a cry from his daughter.

“She was calling me and said, 'daddy,' and I’m like 'what,' and I turn to the other side and I see the guy covering her mouth with a gun to her head," he said.

When Thompson saw a chance, he took it and tried to wrestle the gun out of the killers hands. He was hoping his daughter would run out of the room, but she took cover behind him. The family believes the bullet went through him striking 9-year-old Alexandrea, killing her.

The investigation by the Homicide Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

