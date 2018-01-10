Man allegedly lived with dead girlfriend for month

David Hall was charged with concealing an individual's death. (Source: Monroe PD/CNN/Facebook)

MONROE, MI (RNN) - A man has been arrested after police said he lived with his girlfriend's corpse for a month.

David Hall was charged with concealing an individual's death.

The landlord asked police to check on the couple, WXYZ reported.

After no one answered the door, authorities entered with the landlord's permission and found the body of 56-year-old Candace Simmons on Dec. 31.

Hall, 49, was arrested during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant related to a domestic violence incident involving Simmons, the Detroit Free-Press reported.

Neighbors become suspicious because the window to the residence had been open since December despite the cold weather.

Police believe Simmons died the first week of December.

Authorities believe she died from natural causes, but authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Hall couldn't provide a good reason for not reporting his girlfriend's death, police said.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.