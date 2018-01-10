Teacher accused of telling student he would be lynched if he didn't finish tasks

A Mason Middle School teacher, who is white, is accused of telling a black student he would be lynched if he didn't get back on task.

Tanisha Agee-Bell said that Renee Thole, a white social students teacher at the middle school, made a comment to her black son during class in December that has haunted him and their family ever since.

"[My son told us] his teacher had told him that if he didn't get back on task, that his friends were going to lynch him, and we thought he must have misunderstood," Agee-Bell said.

According to Agee-Bell, she reached out to Thole seeking clarification. She said Thole told her that what she actually said to 13-year-old Nathan was: "If he didn't get back on task, his friends were going to form an angry mob and lynch him."



Agee-Bell said she couldn't believe it.

"I was just taken aback because I said, 'what you said is actually worse than what he said you said,'" Agee-Bell said. "He had told her, 'that's racist.'"

While Agee-Bell admits her son may have been distracted or talking too much, she feels Thole crossed a line. She has taken her concerns to the school district and had Nathan removed from the class.



"The hardest part is that even though he knows he did nothing wrong, he still is punished because he lost opportunity with his friends," Agee-Bell said.



Thole reportedly later apologized to the class for offending Nathan and stated that she did not have harmful intentions, but Agee-Bell is still pushing for change.



"For me, that's enough for her, as a social studies teacher especially, to be removed from the classroom," Agee-Bell said. "I don't know if she's racist, but I know that what she said is racist."



A district spokesperson would not say whether Thole was disciplined, but did give us a statement:

"Growing Greatness Together is our district’s vision. But, we have not arrived. We have work to do.

Sometimes we mess up. Clearly, that was the case here. And, even though this teacher did not set out to hurt a child - clearly that happened too. It was amazing that this young black man was brave enough to confront his teacher when the incident happened.

We have seen an uptick in the number of racially and culturally insensitive comments in our schools and community. Sometimes these are said out of genuine ignorance. For example, some students contend that they are not being offensive if they say n***a vs. the n-word. As a district, we want to be very clear. We are not OK normalizing racial slurs. Anyone who does so faces disciplinary action.

Our district will continue to invest in training and resources on culturally proficient practices for administrators, educators and classified staff members that lift up our district’s values."

Agee-Bell said she too believes her son is brave is and proud of him for speaking out.

She is currently on the Mason district's diversity council. She said she plans to use her position there to continue to push for education and for acceptance.



"I want the district to take ownership of this and to work to make the environment better for all students," Agee-Bell said. "They said they want to have a safe nurturing environment for all students. My son doesn't feel safe, and that's not okay."

Thole could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.