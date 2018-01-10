Shooting report at Cal State San Bernardino leads to lengthy lockdown

Police were investigating reports of shots fired at a university in California. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - Police were beginning to clear campus buildings amid an investigation into a shots fired report at Cal State San Bernardino, a campus social media account stated.

No one was injured, but classes were cancelled Wednesday night.

Students, visitors and faculty were forced to shelter in place for hours as police investigated.

Police investigation is ongoing. PD are starting to clear campus buildings. Follow the officers direction on whether you can leave campus. More information to follow. #CSUSB — CSUSB Tech Support (@CSUSBSupport) January 11, 2018

The Associated Press reported that a gunshot struck a campus building, possibly shot from somewhere off-campus.

However, San Bernardino Police Department Lt. Mike Madden said there is no active shooter on campus, and authorities weren't sure that shots were fired, KTLA reported.

