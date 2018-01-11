Coal executive's 'wish list' finds success under Trump

By MICHAEL BIESECKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A coal company executive's "wish list" of actions that seek to roll back environmental and mine safety regulations has caught the eye of the Trump administration.

A review of the memo by The Associated Press shows that the chairman and CEO of Ohio-based Murray Energy, Robert "Bob" Murray, has gotten about half the items on his list. Murray was an early campaign supporter of President Donald Trump and has been a major GOP political donor.

In the plus category, the coal company executive asked for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accords. He wanted revoked the Clean Power Plan, President Barack Obama's signature effort to limit planet-warming emissions from coal-fired power plants.

Some priorities, such as eliminating federal tax credits for wind turbines and solar panels, have floundered.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.