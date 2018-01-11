GOP, Dem senators have immigration deal, White House says no

The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.Full Story >
A vast cache of emails should never have been delivered to the Russia election meddling investigators without Trump for America's authorization, a lawyer for the president's transition group wrote.Full Story >
The five-year plan announced by the Department of the Interior would open 90 percent of the nation's offshore reserves to development by private companies.Full Story >
Despite Trump's campaign pledges to end what he has derided as Obama's "War on Coal," the administration's regulatory rollback has thus far had modest economic benefits.Full Story >
Trump's lawyers have previously stated their determination to cooperate with requests in the probe, which has already resulted in charges against four of Trump's campaign advisers.Full Story >
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...Full Story >
North Korea has found good material to attack President Donald Trump: Michael Wolff's bombshell new book, "Fire and Fury".Full Story >
The ex-husband of the woman with whom the governor had an extramarital affair says Greitens photographed her nude and threatened to publicize the images if she spoke about the affair.Full Story >
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.Full Story >
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.Full Story >
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaFull Story >
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingFull Story >
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packFull Story >
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingFull Story >
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsFull Story >
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumFull Story >
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."Full Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
