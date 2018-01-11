Sexual misconduct policies face updates in state capitols

By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 50-state review by The Associated Press has found that about a third of state legislative chambers across the country do not require lawmakers to participate in sexual harassment training.

The AP also found that sexual harassment policies vary widely by state, and sometimes even between two chambers in the same legislature. A few legislatures still lack written policies.

But change appears to be coming. The AP found that in three-fourths of the states at least one legislative chamber has recently updated its sexual misconduct policy, has specific proposals to do so or has undertaken a review about whether changes are needed.

The AP review found that only a minority of state legislative chambers use external investigations. Most rely on lawmakers or staff to handle complaints against colleagues.

