State offering job, education resources at some libraries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet has launched pilot programs in three counties that will offer public services at libraries.

In each of the three programs in Kenton, Laurel and McLean counties, libraries are providing free space and working with local agencies to offer educational and employment services.

State Librarian Terry Manuel says there are advantages to placing those resources at libraries. Manuel says libraries have longer and more convenient hours than most workforce and education offices, and they offer programming for children.

The cabinet says the pilot programs are the official launch of the Library Economic Advantage Forum, or LEAF initiative.

The project is supported in part by federal Institute of Museum and Library Services funds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.