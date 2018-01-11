$15K raised for Superbubz memorial playground

Organizers announced Wednesday they have raised the $15,000 needed to build a playground in honor of a 6-year-old boy who died from pediatric cancer last year after touching the community.

The playground named for Walter "Superbubz" Herbert is expected to break ground as soon as possible and definitely by this spring at his former school, Fairfield Central Elementary.

"Superbubz loved going to school and wished his classmates could have a swing set and teeter-totter," reads the Build It For 'Bubz Facebook page. "This page is dedicated to making his dream come true."

Funds raised include $1,000 from the Cincinnati Bengals and several others from community and corporate donors, said Paul Weibel, one of the organizers.

Donations are still being accepted. Additional money raised will be used to make the playground that much better.

"Please consider donating so we can help the students of today and tomorrow play and experience joy with the new equipment and keep Walter “Superbubz” Herbert’s memory alive." Weibel said.

Checks made out to "Superbubz playground" can be mailed to Fairfield Central Elementary School C/O Karrie Gallo at 5054 Dixie Highway, Fairfield OH 45014.

You also can donate and find information at the Build it for 'Bubz YouCaring page.

