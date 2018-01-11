Woman, 26, found shot to death in OTR apartment

Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.

Officer responded to a report of a shooting at a East McMicken Avenue apartment about 2:20 a.m., said Captain Dennis Swingley, the night chief.

They found a 26-year-old woman shot and down inside, he said.

Firefighters arrived but were unable to revive her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Homicide detectives were summoned to continue to investigate.

