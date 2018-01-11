Man convicted of causing fatal crash amid suicide attempt

CLEVELAND (AP) - A man has been convicted of aggravated murder for causing a fatal crash in suburban Cleveland while trying to kill himself.
Cleveland.com reports that 50-year-old Mark Rafter, of Brooklyn, was found guilty Wednesday.
Prosecutors say Rafter was driving nearly 100 mph down the wrong side of a highway in 2016 when he collided with a car driven by Kayla Coates. Coates, a 20-year-old college student, was killed instantly. Rafter was seriously injured.
The defense acknowledged that Rafter was trying to kill himself but argued that he had intended to drive into a barrier on Interstate 480 in Brooklyn. They say he caromed off of it and back into traffic.
Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
