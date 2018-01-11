Teacher accused of telling black student he might be lynched

MASON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn't get back to work.
Tanisha Agee-Bell says a white teacher at Mason Middle School made the comment to her 13-year-old son during class in December.
Mason schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson says educators sometimes "mess up." She says the teacher did not mean to offend the student.
The district says in a statement that it has seen an uptick in racially insensitive comments, sometimes arising from "genuine ignorance." Officials have pledged to continue providing cultural sensitivity training.
Agee-Bell says the district should remove the teacher from the classroom.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man accused in the sexual assaults of two Miami University students has been released from jail again.Full Story >
A man accused in the sexual assaults of two Miami University students has been released from jail again.Full Story >
The Bengals have named Frank Pollack as their new offensive line coach.Full Story >
The Bengals have named Frank Pollack as their new offensive line coach.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are on scene of a homicide early Thursday.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >