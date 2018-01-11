2 men charged in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl at home - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

2 men charged in fatal shooting of 9-year-old girl at home

CINCINNATI (AP) - Two young men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old Cincinnati girl who was killed during a reported home invasion nearly a year ago.

Authorities say 18-year-old Azuriah Hoskins Jr. and 19-year-old Ke'von Smith were being held Wednesday on murder charges in the death of Alexandrea Thompson.

It wasn't immediately clear Thursday whether the suspects have attorneys. A message was left for a public defender appointed for Hoskins in a different matter.

Alexandrea's father, Alex Thompson, has said he and his daughter were shot at a home last January as he struggled with an intruder who held a gun to the girl's head. The father survived.

Police haven't publicly revealed a suspected motive for the shooting. They say the investigation is ongoing.

