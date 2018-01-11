Crews battle fire in Avondale

The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.Full Story >
The plan will probably face strong political opposition and even legal challenges over concerns people would lose coverage.Full Story >
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.Full Story >
The woman’s husband says she typically got the flu vaccine, but he wasn’t sure if she got it this season.Full Story >
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.Full Story >
The president of the Vermilion Parish School Board is standing behind the decision of a resource officer to remove and arrest a teacher who spoke out during the public comment period of the school board meeting Monday night.Full Story >
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...Full Story >
APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.Full Story >
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.Full Story >
Walmart to boost starting salary for US workers to $11 an hour, provide more generous partental benefits, gives out $1K bonuses and assists with adoption costs.Full Story >