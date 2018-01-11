Crews battle fire in Avondale

Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire in a vacant residential building in Avondale.

They responded to Erkenbrecher Avenue near Vine Street just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

No immediate injuries were reported, and the blaze was reported knocked down shortly after, firefighters said.

