Crash partially closes NB I-71 at MLK, major delays building

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A crash partially shut down northbound Interstate 71 near the Martin Luther King Drive interchange Thursday morning.

The right two lanes are blocked, and major delays are building.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, reported about 9 a.m., Cincinnati police said.

It's not clear yet if anyone was hurt, they said.

