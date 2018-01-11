Dayton mayor expected to exit Ohio governor's race Friday

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - As former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich) prepares to enter the race for Ohio governor, another Democratic candidate appears to be preparing to drop out.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley's departure would leave just one woman vying for the Democratic nomination in a race that initially had three. Her campaign has scheduled a Friday event where Whaley will announce her next step.

The 71-year-old Kucinich is a former Cleveland mayor and two-time presidential candidate. He's set to launch his campaign Wednesday.

Another nationally known competitor is Richard Cordray, the federal consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama and, until November, President Donald Trump. Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton abandoned her gubernatorial bid Wednesday to sign on as Cordray's running mate.

Three other Democratic gubernatorial contenders say they're staying in the race.

