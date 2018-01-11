Kentucky water district shuts off service for many

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky water district says it's struggling to get water flowing to customers.

A Martin County Water District Facebook post says storage tanks were drained because of several reasons, including high water usage.

District office manager Joe Hammond tells The Lexington Herald-Leader use was high because people were leaving water running to prevent pipes freezing.

The district said it would turn off water to many areas in the eastern end of the county Tuesday afternoon and restore it Wednesday morning, repeating this until further notice.

The district turned the water off and was trying to fill storage tanks, but leaks were preventing them from being adequately filled.

Martin County Concerned Citizens attorney Mary Cromer says the outage comes as the embattles district seeks a 50 percent rate increase.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

