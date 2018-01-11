Slip sliding away: Most winter boots have no grip

The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.Full Story >
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.Full Story >
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.Full Story >
The death toll from Tuesday's pre-dawn flash flood rose to 17 on Wednesday as more bodies were found.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
A passing storm system will supply rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably mild temperatures will ensure no sleet or snow. Chillier weather is likely to return for the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.Full Story >
A passing storm system will supply rain chances for Thursday and Friday. Unseasonably mild temperatures will ensure no sleet or snow. Chillier weather is likely to return for the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >