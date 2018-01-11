The Latest: House OKs foreign surveillance program

With forecasts for possible heavy snow and freezing rain in the Tri-State, Duke Energy is preparing to respond to possible power outages in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.Full Story >
With forecasts for possible heavy snow and freezing rain in the Tri-State, Duke Energy is preparing to respond to possible power outages in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.Full Story >
Sam's Club has decided to close a series of clubs after a thorough review of its existing portfolio, the retail warehouse chain tweeted Thursday.Full Story >
Sam's Club has decided to close a series of clubs after a thorough review of its existing portfolio, the retail warehouse chain tweeted Thursday.Full Story >
Macy's Fountain Place location, just blocks away from the retailer's national headquarters, will soon close its doors.Full Story >
Macy's Fountain Place location, just blocks away from the retailer's national headquarters, will soon close its doors.Full Story >
A man accused in the sexual assaults of two Miami University students has been released from jail again.Full Story >
A man accused in the sexual assaults of two Miami University students has been released from jail again.Full Story >
The Bengals have named Frank Pollack as their new offensive line coach.Full Story >
The Bengals have named Frank Pollack as their new offensive line coach.Full Story >
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaFull Story >
Alabama enters fast lane in bid to become major auto making hub in the South, landing mammoth $1.6 billion joint venture plant of Toyota and MazdaFull Story >
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingFull Story >
Authorities now say 17 people have died in Southern California mudslides and another 13 are missingFull Story >
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packFull Story >
A spirited Dutch duck-luring dog and a friendly French rabbit hound are now running with the American Kennel Club's packFull Story >
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingFull Story >
The death toll from the mudslides that struck Southern California has climbed to 15, with 24 people still missingFull Story >
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsFull Story >
President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation's libel lawsFull Story >
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumFull Story >
Popular reggae band Morgan Heritage adds Southern touch to their latest album, "Avrakedabra," which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee and is nominated at the 60th Grammy Awards for best reggae albumFull Story >
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.Full Story >
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."Full Story >
The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."Full Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championshipFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >
1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to AlabamaFull Story >