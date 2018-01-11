Judge invites Ohio attorney general to discuss opioid crisis

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A federal judge who's overseeing lawsuits from around the country against the pharmaceutical industry has invited Ohio's attorney general to brief him on the impact of the opioid epidemic in the state.
Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland is overseeing a consolidated case involving dozens of suits filed by communities against drugmakers and drug distributors.
Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine said Thursday that Polster invited him to appear on Jan. 31 to discuss fallout from the epidemic in Ohio.
The state reported a record 4,050 overdose deaths last year.
DeWine, a candidate for Ohio governor, said he'll focus his remarks on Ohio.
A message was left with Polster seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
