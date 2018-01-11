Kentucky highway deaths down in 2017

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has recorded a decrease in highway fatalities for the first time since 2013.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety says initial numbers show 770 highway-related deaths in 2017, dropping from 834 in 2016.
Office of Highway Safety Executive Director Noelle Hunter called the reduction encouraging, and credited the public with helping with efforts to increase safety. She says local, state and federal highway safety partners will strive for even lower numbers moving forward.
Kentucky motorists will receive praise from state-operated overhead and roadside electronic signs reading: "GOOD JOB KY! HWY DEATHS DOWN IN '17."
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson nearly one year after her death.Full Story >
Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 9-year-old Alexandrea Thompson nearly one year after her death.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are conducting an internal investigation into whether two police officers got paid for off-duty details they may not have entirely worked, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are conducting an internal investigation into whether two police officers got paid for off-duty details they may not have entirely worked, FOX19 NOW has learned.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >
A winter storm moving toward the Tri-State has potential to bring a major snowfall this weekend.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
We are in for warm, spring-like temperatures and rain ahead of a weekend winter storm expected to bring accumulating snow.Full Story >
With forecasts for possible heavy snow and freezing rain in the Tri-State, Duke Energy is preparing to respond to possible power outages in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.Full Story >
With forecasts for possible heavy snow and freezing rain in the Tri-State, Duke Energy is preparing to respond to possible power outages in Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.Full Story >