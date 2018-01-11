2 Cincinnati-area locations among nationwide Sam's Club closures

A sign posted on the gas pumps an the Oakley Sam's Club Thursday gives no reason for the unexpected closure. (FOX19 NOW)

Sam's Club has decided to close a series of clubs after a thorough review of its existing portfolio, the retail warehouse chain tweeted Thursday.

The announcement came as stores across the country (in places like Memphis, Atlanta, and Indianapolis) appeared to close without warning:

Cincinnati has not been spared, and Loveland and Oakley locations no longer appear on the company's "Club Finder" search. Locations in Springdale, Eastgate, Monfort Heights, and Florence, Ky. still appear on that map.

A viewer sent the following letter, apparently from Sam's Club, to FOX19 NOW on Thursday:

“(The Sam’s Club) will not reopen. After today, you will no longer be working in the club, until otherwise directed by your manager. You will continue to receive your bi-weekly pay until you either transfer to another Sam’s Club or Walmart facility,” the letter reads.

"Our hope is that many associates at these clubs will choose to stay with the company via transfer and we’ll begin working to make that happen. Hourly associates will continue receiving compensation for 60 days while they look for other opportunities in nearby clubs or Walmart stores," said Amy Wyatt-Moore, a senior manager with Sam's Club Corporate Communications. "If associates haven’t transferred at the end of the 60 days, if eligible, they will receive severance."

For context, here's an article HuffPo dusted off in December called Why Costco Is Crushing Walmart-Owned Sam's Club. There are Costco locations in Springdale, Deerfield, and Florence, Ky.

Thursday was a busy day for Sam's Club's parent company, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest private employer, is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, handing out one-time cash bonuses to those who don't benefit from the pay hike and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits. The company said the moves that will affect more than a million hourly workers in the U.S. are tied to recently enacted tax legislation that will save it money.

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

