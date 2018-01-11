Stockroom closure to affect Des Moines workers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Cincinnati-based company says it will be closing a Des Moines stockroom over the next four months, affecting the jobs of about 35 workers.
The Des Moines Register reports that Cintas acquired the facility when it merged with G&K Services. Cintas said in a news release Thursday that the Des Moines employees are encouraged to apply for open positions at other facilities in the Des Moines market. Severance pay, continued health care coverage and job placement assistance will be offered to some employees as well.
Cintas offers uniforms, floor care and safety products, restroom supplies and other goods and services to its customers.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
